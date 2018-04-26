Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the physician to the president, gives a thumbs up after President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his annual physical examination in Bethesda, Maryland, on Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Chip Somodevilla/POOL (AFP OUT)

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the Navy physician tapped by President Donald Trump to head the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), withdrew his nomination Thursday after the Senate delayed confirmation hearings amid allegations of drunkenness and writing inappropriate prescriptions for drugs.

"While I will forever be grateful for the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me by giving me this opportunity, I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs," Jackson said in a statement.