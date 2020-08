Philippe Cousteau Jr., one of the grandsons of famed French oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau (1910-1997), is interviewed by Efe in West Hollywood, California, on 11 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Eugene Garcia

Philippe Cousteau Jr., one of the grandsons of famed French oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau (1910-1997), is interviewed by Efe in West Hollywood, California, on 11 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Eugene Garcia

One of the grandsons of famed French oceanographer Jacques Cousteau (1910-1997) says he expects a sharp rise in migration in Latin America due to the worsening climate crisis.

In an interview with Efe in Los Angeles, his birthplace and place of residence, 40-year-old ocean explorer and researcher and conservation activist Philippe Cousteau Jr. lamented the "massive" environmental destruction of the past half-century and cited as one example the large-scale deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.