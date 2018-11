Police escorted noted photographer Shahidul Alam (C) to the Chief metropolitan magistrate court (CMM court) for a case filed under Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A prominent Bangladesh photojournalist accused of spreading propaganda following a television interview in which he criticized his country's government was freed from the Dhaka Central Jail on Tuesday four days after a court granted him bail, authorities told EFE.

Shahidul Alam was arrested in Aug., shortly after an interview with Al Jazeera TV in which he criticized the Bangladeshi government's deadly clampdown on student-led road safety protests.