Oriol Junqueras, who was convicted to 13 years prison for his involvement in a banned referendum on independence in Catalonia northeastern Spain, should have been recognised as a Member of the European Parliament, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday.
"#ECJ: a person elected to the #EP acquires the status of MEP at the time of the official declaration of the results and enjoys, form that time, the immunities attached to that status #Junqueras @junqueras (press release will follow)," the ECJ Tweeted.