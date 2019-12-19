Judges of the Court of Justice of the European Union at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg, 19 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Judges of the Court of Justice of the European Union at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg, 19 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

People spread a banner of former Catalonian regional government deputy president Oriol Junqueras (who is impriosioned) during an electoral campaign event in front of the Lledoners prision, where former Catalonian goverment members are being held due to the crime of sedition, in the village of Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, Catalonia, 2 November 2019. EPA-EFE/SUSANNA SAEZ

Oriol Junqueras, who was convicted to 13 years prison for his involvement in a banned referendum on independence in Catalonia northeastern Spain, should have been recognised as a Member of the European Parliament, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday.

"#ECJ: a person elected to the #EP acquires the status of MEP at the time of the official declaration of the results and enjoys, form that time, the immunities attached to that status #Junqueras @junqueras (press release will follow)," the ECJ Tweeted.