The former second-in-command of Catalonia's regional government, who is facing trial for alleged rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for his role in organizing an unauthorized independence referendum, told the judges at Spain's Supreme Court on Thursday that he considered himself a political prisoner jailed for his ideas.

Oriol Junqueras, leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) party and vice president of the prosperous northeastern region from Jan. 2016 until Oct. 2017 – when he was deposed by the central government in Madrid – said he believed the ongoing court case against him and other separatist figureheads was a political trial since promoting Catalan independence was an exercise of his constitutionally-protected freedom of speech, not a crime.