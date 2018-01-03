Lawyer Andreu Van den Eynde (c), who represents Oriol Junqueras, walks in the corridors of the Catalan regional Parliament with two unknown persons, Barcelona, Dec. 28, 2017. EFE/Marta Pérez

Marta Rovira (R), Secretary General and No. 2 of pro-independence left-wing party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), delivers a speech in front of a screen image of the party's jailed leader Oriol Junqueras at his hometown, Sant Vincents dels Horts, Catalonia, Spain, Dec. 19, 2017. EFE/Alberto Estevez

The ex-vice president of the dissolved government of Catalonia who is currently in jail on suspicion of having breached the constitution and who was re-elected to the region's parliament in recent elections is to ask to be transferred to a Catalan prison to be able to attend the chamber on day release, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Oriol Junqueras, of the Republican Left of Catalonia party, one of the main proponents of the prosperous northeastern region's separatist referendum and a subsequent unilateral declaration of independence, could still vie for the chamber's presidency after Catalan secessionists retained a slim majority in the Dec. 21 elections.