Several supporters shout slogans and hold banners in favor of nine detained Catalan pro-independence suspects, who departed on board a Spanish Civil Guard prison bus (C) from Brians Prison, in Martorell, Catalonia, northeastern Spain, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Nine jailed Catalan politicians and separatist activists were on Friday being transported by police from Catalonia to Madrid as the country's Supreme Court prepared to open a high-profile trial around charges linked to their alleged involvement in the prosperous northeastern region's attempt to secede from the rest of Spain following an illegal independence referendum.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Brians-2 penitentiary in Catalonia, where the former regional vice-president Oriol Junqueras, former regional parliamentary speaker Came Forcadell, ex-regional ministers Raül Romeva, Josep Turull, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn, Dolors Bassa and pro-independence activists Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sànchez were grouped before being transferred in a Civil Guard police bus to the capital.