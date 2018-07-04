Politicians incarcerated near Madrid for their alleged involvement in an illegal independence referendum in the prosperous Catalonia region of Spain arrived at a prison closer to home Wednesday.
Oriol Junqueras, Raúl Romeva, Jordi Sánchex and Jodri Cuixart, arrived by police escort at the Brians-2 prison complex north-west of Barcelona on Wednesday ahead of a final move to the nearby Lledoner penitentiary center after Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, who is in charge of sedition and rebellion investigation into the Catalan separatist bid, saw no reason why the politicians could not be moved closer to their families.