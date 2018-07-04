A Catalan regional police vehicle (C) heads the convoy of several vans, with former Catalan regional Deputy President Oriol Junqueras (unseen), former regional minister Raul Romeva (unseen), former Catalan pro-independence group Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC)'s leader Jordi Sanchez (unseen) and former Catalan pro-independence group Omnium Cultural's leader Jordi Cuixart (unseen) on board, as they leave Brians II Prison, in the town of Sant Esteve Sesrovires, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Several supporters shout slogans upon the arrival of one of two vans with former Catalan regional Deputy President Oriol Junqueras, former regional minister Raul Romeva, former Catalan pro-independence group Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC)'s leader Jordi Sanchez and former Catalan pro-independence group Omnium Cultural's leader Jordi Cuixart on board, outside Els Lledoners prison in the town of Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUSANNA SAEZ

Politicians incarcerated near Madrid for their alleged involvement in an illegal independence referendum in the prosperous Catalonia region of Spain arrived at a prison closer to home Wednesday.

Oriol Junqueras, Raúl Romeva, Jordi Sánchex and Jodri Cuixart, arrived by police escort at the Brians-2 prison complex north-west of Barcelona on Wednesday ahead of a final move to the nearby Lledoner penitentiary center after Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, who is in charge of sedition and rebellion investigation into the Catalan separatist bid, saw no reason why the politicians could not be moved closer to their families.