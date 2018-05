(FILE) Mahathir Mohamad (R), former and newly elected Malaysian prime minister and chairman of 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope), speaks during a press conference on the general elections, in Petaling Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

(FILE) Malaysia's new King, Sultan Muhammad V (L) looks on during the official welcoming ceremony at Parliament Square, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 13, 2016. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

(FILE) A worker is seen in front of a billboard showing former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is also chairman of 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope), and former deputy prime minister and former opposition party leader Anwar Ibrahim on the island of Langkawi, Malaysia, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

(FILE) Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as he arrives at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2014. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

The Prime Minister of Malaysia announced Friday that the country's king Sultan Muhammad V, is prepared to grant a royal pardon to the politician Anwar Ibrahim, sentenced to prison for the crime of sodomy.

"(Anwar) should be released immediately. After that he will be free to participate fully in politics," said Mahathir Mohamad, who was sworn in Thursday night after winning the elections Wednesday against an opposing coalition.