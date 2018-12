Reuters' journalists Wa Lone (C, front) and Kyaw Soe Oo (C, back) are escorted by police as they leave the court after their first trial in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 January 2018. Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested on the outskirts of Yangon city on Dec. 12, 2017 by Myanmar police for allegedly possessing classified police documents. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

Press freedom activists hold copies of the front page of Time magazine's Person of the Year edition during a gathering to show solidarity and raise awareness of the incarceration of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo in Myanmar, outside the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong, China, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Two Myanmar journalists, who were named Person of the Year by TIME magazine recently, completed a year in prison on Wednesday.

Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly compromising state secrets, while investigating a story on the Rohingya crisis in Rakhine in western Myanmar.