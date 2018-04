Bassem Tamimi, father of Ahed, (R), and Palestinian activist Mariam Barghouti present a video to members of the press documenting his daughter’s interrogation in Ramallah, West Bank, on April 09, 2018. EFE-EPA/Patricia Martinez

The Palestinian father of an 17-year-old activist jailed for slapping and shoving a heavily armed Israeli soldier said on Monday that his daughter was psychologically and physically threatened by Israeli interrogators.

Bassem Tamimi, the father of Ahed Tamimi, presented a video to members of the press documenting the then-16-year-old's interrogation, which was carried out without the presence of lawyers or her parents.