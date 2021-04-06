Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader being held in a prison camp to the east of Moscow, has been moved to a prison hospital after he is said to have shown signs of a respiratory illness.
Jailed Russian opposition leader taken to prison hospital following illness
A man stands outside the penal colony N2 (IK-2), where Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny is currently serving his prison term, in the town of Pokrov, about 100 kilometers from Moscow, Russia, 06 April 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A Russian police officer stands at the entrance of the penal colony N2 (IK-2) where an opposition leader Alexei Navalny serves his prison term in the town of Pokrov, about 100km from Moscow, Russia, 06 April 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Police stand guard outside the penal colony N2 (IK-2), where Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny is currently serving his prison term, in the town of Pokrov, about 100 kilometers from Moscow, Russia, 06 April 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) stands inside a glass cage prior to a hearing at the Babushkinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, 20 February 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV MANDATORY CREDIT
