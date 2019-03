Li Ching-yu (C), wife of Taiwanese human rights activist Li Ming-che, prepares to board a flight to fly to China to attend her husband's trial, at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan County, Taiwan, Nov. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

Li Ching-yu (3-L), wife of Taiwanese human rights activist Li Ming-che (also known as Lee Ming-cheh) who is detained in China, holds a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Sep. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

The health of Taiwanese pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che, sentenced in 2017 to five years of imprisonment for subversion of state power, is at risk in the Chinese prison where he is being held, Human Rights Watch warned Tuesday.

On the second anniversary of Lee's arrest in China, human rights groups in Taiwan and abroad denounced that the 44-year-old's health has deteriorated since he was imprisoned.