The government of India and the organization behind the affordable artificial limb known as the Jaipur Foot on Tuesday launched an initiative to distribute hundreds of these prosthetics legs for free in a dozen countries, to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

Temporary camps will be set up in those countries to make these low-cost prosthetics, which takes around only 24 hours, and distribute them for free to physically disabled people.