Indonesian journalists hold banner asking for a complete investigation into the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 08, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI HAIDER

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) speaks with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir (L) at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesia on Monday called for a transparent and thorough investigation into the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo conveyed his concern regarding the case to Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in a meeting at the presidential palace in the city of Bogor, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Jakarta, foreign ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir told EFE.