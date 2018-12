Indonesian Muslims hold posters during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Muslim women hold posters reading "We have the right to be here (Myanmar), this is our land" during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian people hold posters reading 'We stand with Rohingya' during a protest in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Dozens of protesters on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta, protesting against the alleged inhuman treatment of Rohingya Muslims in that country and demanding its government take action.

The demonstrators shouted slogans and carried placards reading "We stand with Rohingya" to express solidarity with members of the minority community in Myanmar, an efe-epa journalist reported.