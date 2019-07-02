A group of Jakarta residents are planning to file a lawsuit against the Indonesian government over toxic levels of air pollution in the capital and its satellite cities, which together form one of the largest megalopolises in the world, with around 30 million people.

The civil suit will be filed in the coming days and is driven by a coalition of non-governmental organizations accusing the government and provincial authorities managing the cities of Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi of violating environmental laws, according to promoters of the initiative on Tuesday.