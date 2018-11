A ground staff member of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. works in front of the company's logo at its departure check-in counter at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2017 (reissued Apr. 28, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan Airlines on Friday regretted the events that led to the imprisonment of one of its co-pilots in London for a blood alcohol level almost 10 times above the legal limit as he prepared to fly and acknowledged that it could have taken measures to prevent the incident.

Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, was sentenced on Thursday in London to 10 months in prison after admitting that he had consumed large quantities of alcohol the night before a JAL flight between London and Tokyo on Oct. 28.