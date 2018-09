Jalisco State's Governor Aristoteles Sandoval speaks to the media about Raul Sanchez in Guadajara, Jalisco State, Mexico, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

The Attorney general of Jalisco state was dismissed Wednesday over a scandal, where corpses from the Jalisco Forensics Institute were discovered in an abandoned refrigeration container in the Guadalajara metropolitan area.

Jalisco State's Governor Aristoteles Sandoval said that Raul Sanchez was dismissed on account of his insensitive handling of the corpses.