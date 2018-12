Time's front cover showing murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's face. Released Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Jamal was named Person of the Year 2018 by the New York publication. Wasington, US. EPA-EFE/Time/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, three other reporters and a media outlet were named by Time magazine as its Person of the Year 2018 on Tuesday.

"This is the first time we've chosen someone no longer alive as Person of the Year, but it's also very rare that a person's influence grows so immensely in death," said Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief of the New York publication, in a statement.