Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (R) in action against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball semifinal Western Conference playoff game five between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 12 September 2020.

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (R) in action against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball semifinal Western Conference playoff game five between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 12 September 2020. The Lakers won the best of seven series 4-1.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts against the Houston Rockets during the first half of the NBA basketball semifinal Western Conference playoff game five between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 12 September 2020.

Star power forward LeBron James achieved his goal of taking Los Angeles Lakers to their first Western Conference final since 2010, beating Houston Rockets 119-96 on Saturday in the fifth game of semifinal playoffs.

The win gave the Lakers a decisive 4-1 lead in the best-of-seven competition, ending their longest ever drought regarding their participation in the finals. EFE-EPA