US actress and activist Jane Fonda (R) hugs worker Mily Trevino (L) during a conference organized by several women's associations at the US Congress in Washington, DC, United States, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

US actress and activist Jane Fonda speaks during a conference organized by several women's associations at the US Congress in Washington, DC, United States, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

US actress and activist Jane Fonda (front) speaks during a conference organized by several women's associations at the US Congress in Washington, DC, United States, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Jane Fonda takes up cause of working women in times of #MeToo movement

Actress and activist Jane Fonda took up the cause of female domestic and farm workers on Thursday, who are demanding, as in the case of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, that Congress pass legislative reforms to fight sexual harassment and exploitation.

She came to the Capitol for a forum organized by the group Unstoppable Women Workers.