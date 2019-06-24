Enner Valencia (C) of Ecuador scores a penalty during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Chile at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, June 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL SPINASSE

Enner Valencia (2-R) of Ecuador in action against Jean Beausejour (L) of Chile during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Chile at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, June 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Enner Valencia (L) of Ecuador in action against Mauricio Isla (R) of Chile during the Copa America 2019 Group C soccer match between Ecuador and Chile at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, June 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL SPINASSE

Ecuador striker Enner Valencia, whose national side languishes at the bottom of Group C in the 2019 America in Brazil, has described Japan as a lethal opponent ahead of a tie with the Asian side on Monday, which the Japanese must win in order to make it into the next round.

"We saw Japan against Chile and Uruguay. It is a team which plays very well, enjoys having a lot of possession and plays out from the back," Valencia, Ecuador's top goal-scorer, said. "On the other hand they are also very fast – it is a lethal team."