People protesting against the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on 08 July 2022, rally in front of parliament buildings in Tokyo, Japan, 31 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

People protesting against the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on 08 July 2022, rally in front of parliament buildings in Tokyo, Japan, 31 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese government announced Tuesday that it will allocate an additional ¥1.4 billion ($9.96 million) for the security and care of foreign dignitaries attending the state funeral of former president Shinzo Abe on Sep. 27.

Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference that it had been difficult to calculate the cost of security and care, but it was now known that representatives from some 190 foreign delegations, including 50 heads of state, will attend the funeral so the government has been able to estimate the security deployment.