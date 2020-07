Pedestrians wearing protective masks walks through an exhibition hall lobby at Yurakucho district in Tokyo, Japan, 21 July 2020. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said the city has seen new cases of people hospitalized with COVID-19. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Government of Japan today included 17 more countries, including Venezuela and Paraguay, in the list of nations that recommends not traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with those incorporated today it rises to 146 nations. or territories.