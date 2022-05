Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Monday said Japan had decided to ban Russian crude oil imports "in principle” but “reduce or suspend” it in a phased manner while maintaining a stake in energy projects with Moscow to minimize the impact on supply.

“We will consider the timing of reduction or suspension of oil imports based on the actual situation. In other words, it means taking the phase-out step over time,” Kishida said. EFE