Tokyo, Aug 8 (efe-epa) - The government of Japan on Thursday authorized the first shipment of key materials used in the tech industry to South Korea, after applying strict restrictions in July due to the current tensions between the two countries.
The authorization was granted after the ministry of economy, trade and industry “rigorously” examined the request and determined that the shipments will not have any military applications and thus “do not pose a risk to national security,” the ministry's head, Hiroshige Seko, explained at a press conference.