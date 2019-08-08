A woman looks at an empty Uniqlo shop, a Japanese clothing store, in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2019. Japan's Cabinet on 02 August 2019, approved the removal of South Korea from their 'white list' of countries that benefit from simplified trade procedures. Many South Koreans have boycotted Japanese products in protest. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Some protesters hold placards reading 'No Abe' and 'Japan should apologize', as South Korean protesters hold a rally to denounce Japan's expanded trade curbs against Seoul in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Tokyo, Aug 8 (efe-epa) - The government of Japan on Thursday authorized the first shipment of key materials used in the tech industry to South Korea, after applying strict restrictions in July due to the current tensions between the two countries.

The authorization was granted after the ministry of economy, trade and industry “rigorously” examined the request and determined that the shipments will not have any military applications and thus “do not pose a risk to national security,” the ministry's head, Hiroshige Seko, explained at a press conference.