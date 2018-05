Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera (L) gestures as US Vice President Mike Pence (R) listens before receiving a briefing on the PAC-3 missile interceptor at the defense ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and United States Secretary of Defense James Mattis are scheduled to meet in Hawaii on Tuesday to discuss a strategy of pressure on North Korea ahead of the proposed Singapore summit.

Onodera and Mattis will meet in Hawaii as part of Onodera's visit to the region to attend the ceremony of the change of command of the US Pacific Command, reported the Japanese defense ministry in a statement Tuesday.