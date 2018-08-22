A file image dated Jul. 22, 2004 of canned minke whale meat for sale in a Japanese supermarket. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Crew members of a Japanese whaling factory ship try to hose off Greenpeace activists from their rubber dinghy which they managed to attach to an illegally killed minke whale in the Southern Ocean sanctuary as the animal and the boat are pulled aboard the ship on Jan. 12, 2000. EPA-EFE FILE/GREENPEACE/CUNNINGHAM/hh/kr

A handout image by Sea Shepherd Australia made available on Jan. 7, 2013 shows three dead protected minke whales on the deck of the Japanese ship, Nisshin Maru in the Southern Ocean, Antarctica, Jan. 5, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/TIM WATTERS/SEA SHEPHERD AUSTR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japan concluded its summer fishing season with a catch of 177 whales in the North Pacific, its fisheries agency said Wednesday.

The catch for the season, which began on May 17, included 43 minke whales and 134 sei whales.