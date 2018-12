A Baird's beaked whale is pulled out of the water at a slaughterhouse in Wada Port, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 30, 2009 (reissued Dec. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A handout photo made available by Greenpeace shows the Yushin Maru catcher ship of the Japanese whaling fleet injuring a whale with its first harpoon attempt, and taking a further three harpoon shots before finally killing the badly injured fleeing whale in the Southern Ocean, Jan. 7, 2006 (reissued 26 December 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/JEREMY SUTTON-HIBBERT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japan announced Wednesday it will withdraw from the International Whaling Commission and resume commercial whaling by July next year.

The decision was announced in an official statement by Japanese government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga, who said whaling will resume within Japan's territorial waters and exclusive economic zones.