Photograph supplied by Japan's Maritime Self Defense Forces shows Ryoko Azuma, during her appointment on Mar. 6, 2018 in Yokohama as commander of the main escort division. EFE-EPA/Japanese Maritime Self-defense Forces *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY ***

Japan has for the first time appointed a woman as commander of a navy fleet, a spokesperson for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force confirmed to EFE Wednesday, at a time when the government is considering increasing the female presence in the military.

Ryoko Azuma, 44, will lead the operations of Japan's main escort division, a fleet of four vessels including the largest Japanese helicopter destroyer, the Izumo.