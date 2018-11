Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint news conference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Kiyoshi Ota / POOL

The government of Japan on Friday approved a bill to issue more work permits to foreign unskilled immigrants to deal with a growing labor shortage in the country, especially in construction, agriculture, nursing and elderly care.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a Parliamentary Committee on Friday that scarcity of workers had become a major obstacle in economic growth and the government was planning to address it by establishing an adequate immigration system.