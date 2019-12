Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) shake hands as they attend a summit meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, 20 December 2019. EFE-EPA/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to keep Tehran faithful to the agreement on the country’s nuclear program signed in 2015, of which the United States withdrew last year.

The petition was presented at the meeting held today by Abe and Rouhani, at the beginning of the official two-day visit that the Iranian president began in Tokyo, the first held by a head of state of the Islamic Republic in about two decades.