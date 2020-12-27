Shoppers seen though yearend illumination walk through streets during the yearend shopping in preparation for the New Year in Tokyo, Japan, 26 December 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan has banned the entry of all foreign travelers into the country to prevent the outbreak of the new and rapidly-spreading strain of the coronavirus.