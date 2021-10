Social Democratic Party head Mizuho Fukushima attends a debate session with other leaders of Japan's main political parties, ahead of the 31 October 2021 lower house election, at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan, 18 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL

Leaders of Japan's main political parties (L-R), the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano, Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida, Komeito party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi and other leaders attend a debate session ahead of the 31 October 2021 lower house election, at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan, 18 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L), who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party President, attends a debate session with other leaders of Japan's main political parties ahead of the 31 October 2021 lower house election, at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan, 18 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL

Japan Tuesday began campaigning for the general election at the end of this month with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeking another term for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

While Kishida, who took office on Oct.4, is wooing voters for a mandate for his Covid-19 and economic policies, the opposition has banded together to counter the ruling party's grip on power.