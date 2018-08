A file picture dated Aug. 10, 2004 of the Monju experimental fast-breeder reactor plant in Tsuruga, Fukui prefecture, 350km west of Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan on Thursday began to remove nuclear fuel from the Monju fast-breeder reactor in the Fukui Prefecture, operator Japan Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday.

This is the first key step in the plant's decommissioning process, that would be carried out in four stages and is expected to take around three decades to complete.