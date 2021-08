Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (top, L) attends a news conference with chairman of the government's pandemic advisory panel Shigeru Omi (top, R) at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 25 August 2021. EFE-EPA/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

Japan blocks more Moderna vaccines over contamination fears

Japan Sunday said it suspended vaccination at a local center in the southern region of Okinawa after detecting contaminants in Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

Earlier, Japan had blocked 1.63 million vaccine doses after reports of suspected contamination. EFE