A handout photo made available by NASA shows a satellite image of Typhoon Jebi moving north toward Japan on Sept. 2, 2018 (issued Sept. 3, 2018). EPA-EFE/NASA/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Powerful Typhoon Jebi is approaching Japan and will arrive in the southwest of the country on Tuesday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday.

The typhoon, described by the JMA as having a "very strong" intensity, at 12.45 pm on Monday was moving in the direction of the southern Japanese island of Shikoku at 20 kilometers per hour (12.4 mph), where it is expected to arrive at 12 pm on Tuesday.