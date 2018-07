A woman uses her parasol as she walks past the five-story pagoda at the Sensoji temple at Asakusa in downtown Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan was bracing itself Saturday for more extreme weather amid the imminent arrival of typhoon Jongdari, after recent torrential rains killed more than 200 people in the country.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued alerts for western parts of the country over the possibility of strong rains brought by the typhoon, which is expected to make landfall on Sunday, causing fresh floods and landslides.