A handout photo made available by NASA shows a visible image acquired from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra Satellite of Typhoon Hagibis approaching the southeast coast of Japan, Oct. 9, 2019 (issued Oct. 10, 2019). EFE-EPA/NASA GODDARD MODIS RAPID RESPONSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NASA Earth Observatory of a satellite image showing Super Typhoon Hagibis over the Northern Mariana Islands, Oct. 8, 2019 (issued Oct. 9, 2019). EFE-EPA/NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A man walks under an umbrella to shelter from the rain and wind in Suzuka, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Surging waves generated by Typhoon Hagibis hit against a breakwater at a port in the town of Kiho, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A train operator goes out of the train during a downpour in Toyota, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Japan was on high alert on Saturday morning for the approach of Typhoon Hagibis towards Tokyo and other eastern areas, with hurricane winds hitting Chiba, where material damage and injuries to several people have been recorded.

Hagibis is listed as "very strong,” the second-highest intensity category of the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which warned that it could reach the scale of Typhoon Ida (called Kanogawa in Japan) in 1958, which left more than 1,200 dead. EFE-EPA