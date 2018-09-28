A handout photo made available by Germany's European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Alexander Gerst on his Flickr site shows a view onto the 'eye' of Supertyphoon Trami as seen from the International Space Stateion ISS on Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEXANDER GERST / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: ESA/NASA - ALEXANDER GERST HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japan is bracing itself for the arrival of powerful typhoon Trami which is expected to make landfall in the south of the country this weekend, and pass through almost the entire archipelago until next week, along with strong winds and waves, warned the Japan Meteorological Agency Friday.

Trami, the 24th typhoon of this season in the Pacific Ocean and categorized as very strong, was located above the ocean about 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Miyako Island and about 280 km south of Naha in Okinawa at 3.50 pm.