Myanmar nationals and supporters hold Myanmar national flags and a large image of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, during a rally outside of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, 26 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

An armed soldier looks out from a military truck at a road block near the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Japan on Monday called for the release of independent documentary filmmaker Toru Kobuta who was arrested in Myanmar over the weekend while filming a protest against the military junta in Yangon.

The Japanese government's deputy spokesperson Seiji Kihara told reporters that the Japanese embassy in Myanmar had confirmed the detention of a Japanese man in his 20s by the local police in Yangon.