Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui (R) receives documents with names of all those who lost their lives following the atomic bomb blast, at the memorial cenotaph for the Atomic Bomb Victims of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 06 August 2018. Hiroshima marked the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

School students place flowers before the memorial ceremony for victims of the 06 August 1945 atomic bombing at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 06 August 2018. Hiroshima marked the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

People offer a minute of silent prayers for victims of the 06 August 1945 atomic bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 06 August 2018. Hiroshima marked the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the memorial ceremony for victims of the 06 August 1945 atomic bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 06 August 2018. Hiroshima marked the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Residents offer prayers for victims of the 06 August 1945 atomic bombing at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 06 August 2018. Hiroshima marked the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan on Monday urged the international community to prevent a repetition of the nuclear attack that destroyed the city of Hiroshima 73 years ago and called for redoubled efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during a ceremony commemorating the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, held ahead of another similar event in Nagasaki on Aug. 9, that the world should not repeat what happened to Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II.