Turkish forensic police officers work at The Saudi Consulate during second investigation in Istanbul, Turkey, early Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 08, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI HAIDER

Japan on Monday said the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was unfortunate.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Japan's top government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga also called for a fair and transparent investigation into the murder.