People demonstrate in the vicinity of a members of the Bolivarian National Guard command, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The Venezuelan Embassy to the United States in the Georgetown area of Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Juan Guaido, President of the Venezuelan Parliament, poses after he announces that he assumes executive powers, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Japan Friday termed the ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela as deplorable and called for quick and responsible measures to address it.

"In Venezuela, the deterioration of the economic and social situation has seriously affected its people's lives and there are many Venezuelan people who are forced to leave the country. Such situation is deplorable," said a statement by Japan's foreign ministry.