Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (3-L) speaks to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2-R) during their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI / POOL

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) during their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI / POOL

Japan and Chile Friday pledged to push for an early implementation of the new Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, without the United States, during a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Tokyo on Friday.

Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz and Japan's Economy Minister and TPP chief Toshimitsu Motegi, expressed their willingness to work together for the implementation of the TPP11, set to be signed by 11 member states on March 6 in Chile, a Japanese Cabinet Office spokesperson told EFE.