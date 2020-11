Tokyo (Japan), 24/11/2020.- China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a joint news conference with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi (not in picture), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, 24 November 2020. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL

Tokyo (Japan), 24/11/2020.- Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi attends a joint news conference with China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not in picture), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, 24 November 2020. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL

Tokyo (Japan), 24/11/2020.- China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi attend their joint news conference after thier meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, 24 November 2020. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL

Japan and China have pledged to work towards reducing tensions between their naval forces around the uninhabited Senkaku Islands, which is the subject of a territorial dispute, the two countries’ foreign ministers said during a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.