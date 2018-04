Zhang Yong, vice director of the National Development and Reform Commission, (front row, L-R) Zhong Shan, China's commerce minister, Liu Kun, China's finance minister, Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, Taro Kono, Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's economic revitalization minister, and Hiroshige Seko, Japan's economy, trade and industry minister pose during a photo session ahead of a high-level Japan-China economic dialogue in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI / POOL

Top diplomats from Japan and China began the first round of a dialogue Monday for the first time in eight years, with an aim to strengthen bilateral relations and economic cooperation at a time when fears of a trade war between China and the United States are rife.

Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had earlier met in Tokyo on Sunday and reiterated their commitment to improve ties and to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.