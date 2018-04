Cheng Yonghua, China's ambassador to Japan, (front row, L-R) Zhang Yong, vice director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Zhong Shan, China's commerce minister, Liu Kun, China's finance minister, Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, Taro Kono, Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's economic revitalization minister, Hiroshige Seko, Japan's economy, trade and industry minister, Keiichi Ishii, Japan's land, infrastructure, transport and tourism minster, and Takao Ochi, Japan's parliamentary vice-minister of Cabinet Office, pose during a photo session ahead of a high-level Japan-China economic dialogue in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI / POOL

The foreign ministers of Japan and China warned Monday in Tokyo that a trade war would have a severe impact on the global economy.

Taro Kono and Wang Yi said at a press conference, following the first round of an economic dialogue between the two countries in the last eight years, a trade war, irrespective of which country starts it, would severely affect the prosperity of the international community.