efe-epaTokyo

Japan said Monday it is paying close attention to contacts between North Korea and the International Olympic Committee following a visit by the president of the IOC to Pyongyang during which North Korea's participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was discussed.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference that they were closely following the talks and would make the necessary efforts to collaborate with the appropriate organizations to ensure that the Olympic and Paralympic Games are successful.