epa06638155 An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) meeting with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during his visit to Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

epa06638154 An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) meeting with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during his visit to Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japan said Monday it is paying close attention to contacts between North Korea and the International Olympic Committee following a visit by the president of the IOC to Pyongyang during which North Korea's participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was discussed.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference that they were closely following the talks and would make the necessary efforts to collaborate with the appropriate organizations to ensure that the Olympic and Paralympic Games are successful.